BUTTE, Mont. -- Even when senseless hate arises out of nowhere, you can always count on the Mining City to spread a smile.
Residents of Butte's west side were shocked to disturbing, anti-Semitic flyers on their car windshields and porches earlier this week. Some of the recipients were students from Butte's West Elementary School.
So, the kids and teachers got to work on a plan to make up for the hate mail, by spreading some positivity.
Friday, the students delivered 'kindness bags' to their west side neighbors, featuring crafts, painted rocks, and index cards with encouraging messages.
"I asked the class, 'how do we combat hate?' And they said, 'with kindness and love,'" said Rochelle Pesanti, a sixth grade teacher at West Elementary. "And so, we decided that we were going to deliver a little bit of kindness and love around the neighborhood and lift up their spirits."
Pesanti says her students have a creed that they recite every morning: "Respect the rights of others, accept our differences, and contribute to the greater good." If this project is any indication, these kids have taken that creed to heart.
