Butte elementary students help with waterfowl conservation

BUTTE, Mont. -- It's not every school day that you get to fill your hands with hay instead of pencils.
But with the help of the Montana Wetlands and Waterfowl conservation nonprofit, students at Butte's Margaret Leary Elementary School got to do just that.
"We are building these henhouses with the students at Margaret Leary," said biologist Bailey Tasker of Montana Wetlands and Waterfowl. "These nesting structures help ducks in our area to have safe and protected areas where they can lay their eggs and have more baby ducks."
It's a special moment when conservation and creativity combine. And these students got to learn firsthand that biology is something more than just what you read in a textbook, as their hay-grabbing, fence-rolling, and duck-recognizing serve as both a hands-on experience of the highest order and a way for the youth to make a genuine ecological difference in their community.
"It's been amazing to bring real science to the classroom," Tasker said. "I was born and raised in Butte, and I became a biologists because of an outreach project to a school."
"It's amazing to work with kids and see them make those connections in their environment," Tasker continued.
Those connections will be complete once the new nests make their way to the surrounding wetlands in the Upper Clark Fork area.
It's one of those things where everyone benefits--the ducks get a cozy new habitat, and the students get a unique and unforgettable lesson.
Who's going to complain about getting to skip class to roll a duck burrito instead?
"It's really fun because we usually have to do math right now, and it's fun to not have to do math because sometimes the math is super difficult," said fifth grader Grace Killoy.
"My favorite part was probably getting to staple it all together to make sure [the ducks] have a nice secure home, and putting the hay on there is super fun, getting to smash it down," Killoy added.
And the fun's not over--when the weather warms up in May, these students will get to take a field trip to put their creations to use. And, just maybe, we'll get to see a couple more feathered friends call the community their happy home.
