Butte Food Bank, citizens put food on hungry children's plates via 'Empty Bowls'

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Snow squalls are possible by this evening and could result in a few gusts above 50 mph and low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&