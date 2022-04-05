Butte Food Bank, citizens put food on hungry children's plates via 'Empty Bowls'

BUTTE, Mont. -- The folks in the Mining City have an opportunity to make a positive difference in their community on Tuesday night one soup bowl at a time.
For the last eight years, the Butte Emergency Food Bank has hosted "Empty Bowls," a community get-together featuring live music, raffles, and all the soup you could ever want to try. And all the money this event collects goes to a good place.
Empty Bowls helps to fund the food bank's Backpack Program, a weekly drive that hands out bags full of food to children of the community's lower income households, ensuring the kids have enough to eat while away from school during the weekend.
"We are serving around 1,100 to 1,200 kids a month," said Kathy Griffith, executive director of the Butte Emergency Food Bank. "This is why we have such a big event right now. People are so helpful here in Butte. The soup was all donated, and everything that comes in tonight will go back to the program."
Griffith says that Empty Bowls has 37 different kinds of soup to try, and the silent auction features a number of artisanal pieces from volunteer potters, most of which are, perhaps unsurprisingly, in the shape of a bowl.
"We hope to pack this place," Griffith said before the event. "There are going to be about 1,100 individuals, and they're all here to help the kids, so it's a wonderful program."
"It'd be awful to be hungry when you're little like that," Griffith continued. "So, we're just grateful that we're able to do it and that Butte supports us to do it."
