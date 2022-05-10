BUTTE, Mont. -- It was back in November when Butte Heart was formed with the mission of providing a place in Butte where refugees from Afghanistan could settle into a new life.
Just six months, all that's left to do is wait for the refugees to arrive.
In April, Butte Heart was officially recognized as an Afghan placement and assistance community partner by the U.S. Department of State. And that means they're one step closer to bringing those refugees to the Mining City.
Butte Heart initially expected to receive the new arrivals in April or May, but because Butte is the smallest of the approved communities, the wait has been longer than anticipated.
But for a community whose history is ingrained in a variety of immigrant cultures, Butt Heart is ready to welcome those refugees with open arms, no matter how long it takes.
"A lot of us here feel like, well, times have changed, but sadly, the need for a harbor for refugees and immigrants is still very current, so we feel there's something to address," Butte Heart member Marian Jensen said. "We also feel it will help diversify our community."
Of course, there's the question about refugees from Ukraine and other places, and if Butte can find a home for them.
While expanding coverage beyond Afghanistan may be a while down the road, Butte Heart says that nothing is out of the question.
"We want to establish a program that's ongoing, and that will bring refugees from wherever," Jensen said. "Sadly, there are humanitarian crises in South America, in Africa, in the Middle East. We will be happy to and are prepared to deal with refugees from any place in the world."
Thanks to donations, volunteers, and a grant from the Schultz Family Foundation, Butte Heart has the resources to provide housing for up to 18 refugees through their first 90 days in Butte, and places like St. James Hospital have pitched in by offering to provide job opportunities for the town's newcomers.
Now, Butte Heart is just waiting to hear from the International Rescue Committee on when the new neighbors will arrive.
The process of resettling is not easy nor is it cheap. You can make a donation or see how you can lend a hand by visiting butteamericafoundation.org/heart or emailing butteheart@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.