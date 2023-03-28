Butte high schooler champions mental health in Montana

BUTTE, Mont. -- The importance of mental health awareness cannot be overstated. And as that message continues to spread across the Treasure State, a 17-year-old from the Mining City is helping to champion the charge.
Mental health struggles are perhaps best understood when you've gone through it yourself, and Brooke Glennon of Butte certainly has.
The death of her father at a young age spurred years of advanced depression, rage, loneliness, and suicidal thoughts, as Glennon often stated that she wanted to be with her dad.
Glennon recalled a time in 2020 when a medication overdose placed her in the ICU, 50 pounds light and with her brain in a seizure-like state. It was that moment that she decided it was finally time for a change.
"Being that close to death is really what woke me up," Glennon said. "I was terrified. I wasn't scared of the death aspect, I was scared of not seeing anybody again--that my story was really over. And I wasn't ready for that."
And now, after years of psychiatric treatment, rehabilitation, and multiple stays at the Shodair Children's Hospital in Helena, Glennon stands tall as the 2023 Children's Miracle Network Champion: a permanent reminder of her road to recovery.
But Glennon's work is far from done. As it stands, Montana ranks third worst among the 50 states for suicides. As a survivor herself, Glennon plans to change that, by spending the next year sharing her story with schools and patients, while also promoting fundraisers for awareness, in hopes that her message will resonate with those who need to hear it most.
"What I always tell people is the hardest part about starting your journey is realizing that, even though you have all this support, you have to do it on your own," Glennon said. "I feel like everyone knows that there's help, that there's therapists. But the issue is taking the steps to do that."
If you're in a similar situation, hopefully Glennon's story can serve as the inspiration you need to help yourself. As Glennon says, "When you're lost, you can always be found."
