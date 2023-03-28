Butte high schooler champions mental health in Montana

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From 9 PM Wednesday to noon MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&