Butte looking to restore memorial of local conservationist Alma Higgins

BUTTE, Mont. - Long ago, back in the days of copper mining glory, Butte wasn't so beautiful... until a woman named Alma Margaret Higgins did everything she could to spruce up the Mining City.
Traces of what the famous conservationist did to smooth out the edges of a tough mining town nearly a century ago can still be found all around the city.
"You think back to the 1950s, there was not a lot of greenery here in Butte," said Shari Curtis of the Butte Public Library, which periodically works on environmental restoration projects around town. "She planted a lot of trees, she did gardens. Now we have an arborist who's continuing that work and trying to get greenery around."
"She was so important just for her advocacy, to be able to find an empty lot somewhere and say, 'I can make this into a park, and it can be beautiful,'" Curtis continued.
But that same beauty can't be found at the site of her memorial.
Dedicated in her honor after her passing in 1962, the beautiful garden that Higgins once tended to outside her home has suffered years of disrepair, since being covered in junk, weeds, and an overgrowth so thick that it's hard to find the plaque underneath.
But after years of her environmental service to the Mining City, Butte wants to repay the favor.
"The memorial would be great with maybe a bench or something, some lovely new plants and flowers, and cleaning up the weeds and garbage," Curtis said. "The vines have grown up and covered the memorial. I think at the very least we can clean it up and make it a nice little spot to have some afternoon tea or something."
Unfortunately, no upgrades can be made at the present moment, as Silver Bow County continues to finalize its sale of the memorial area to a local private business owner.
However, once that sale is complete, and repairs on nearby structures are made, the hope is to get the shovels digging and make the memory of Alma Higgins beautiful once more.
"I think this is a really good sense of community," Curtis said. "It plays to our history well, and we have the business owners on our side. They want to see this turn into a nice little place."
"So, let's go ahead, let's all come together, and get this done," Curtis continued.
