Butte makes final preparations for first St. Patrick's Day parade since 2019

BUTTE, Mont. - From Butte Days, to Halloween, to Chinese New Year, no one puts on a parade quite like the Mining City. And with Butte's Irish population being ever strong, it's no surprise that the St. Patrick's Day parade is the most popular of the bunch.
Tuesday night, parade director Matt Boyle handed out numbers to 49 different floats.
With the parade being absent each of the past two years due to COVID-19 concerns, people are eager to hop back in.
"All the participants are very excited," Boyle said. "There's a lot of good energy, a lot of cheering and thanking and clapping. It's a good feeling."
"The Tiernan Irish dancers will be back, the Ancient Order of Hibernians will be over here," Boyle continued. "It's going to be a very festive, colorful time."
Numerous Butte businesses will be in the parade line, including Town Pump, the M&M and Cavanaugh's County Celtic, who will serve as one of this year's grand marshals, alongside Marko Lucich and Father Tom Haffey.
Typically, the parade only has one grand marshal, but with the event going on hiatus each of the last two years, Boyle thought it fitting to make up for the absence.
"The grand marshals are the honorary members of the parade, they get little extra cheers as they go along," Boyle said. "It's just kind of a special day for them, and it's kind of a way for the community to thank people in their own way."
The parade route will cut through streets such as Granite, Montana, Park, and Arizona. Check here for a full list of street closures.
The parade will start at the corner of Granite and Arizona at Lexington Gardens at noon. Bring your friends and family, and don't forget to wear green.
