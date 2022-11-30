Butte makes wishes come true with copper star campaign

BUTTE, Mont. -- When you wish upon a star, your dreams come true. That's how the saying goes, and with the help of Butte's very own wishing star, a couple people are hoping to deliver some of that holiday magic this winter.
With its eight polished points shining and its inside all aglow, the copper star that sits inside the Butte-Silver Bow courthouse is a little slice of history.
The copper that makes up the star's frame was mined in Butte, and in 2017, it served as the Christmas tree topper at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, DC.
Now, it serves another purpose--it's the Mining City's official wishing star.
"People like to wish upon a star, or wish in a well... Here's a great star, and it's not up in the sky, but it's real close, and you can make a wish right here in the courthouse while you're out shopping for Christmas or anything else," said George Everett, executive director of Mainstreet Uptown Butte. "You can just make a wish, put it in the box, and see what happens."
Every Christmas since 2018, the organization Mainstreet Uptown Butte has encouraged the community to wish upon a star, by writing down your wish on a piece of paper and placing it inside one of the striped boxes in the courthouse. And maybe, just maybe, it'll come true.
There's one catch--your wish has to be for someone else. And they've fulfilled a handful of wonderful wishes over the past few years.
"I wish my mom could pay the power bill so that we could have Christmas... that was one," Everett said. "Most recently, this past week, we got one for a puppy."
"They're pretty much all over the place," Everett continued. "Some are shooting for the moon, but that's what we encourage people to do. And we do what we can with what we have."
This year, Mainstreet Uptown Butte is also selling copper star replica ornaments to give your own tree a little Mining City twinkle. They're $10 apiece, and all proceeds will go to the Copper Star Wish Fund to make some more dreams come true.
The ornaments can be purchased by calling or texting 406-565-2249 and can be picked up at 66 W Park Street #201.
The wishing boxes will be in the chief executive's office at the courthouse (155 W Granite Street) until Dec. 16.
