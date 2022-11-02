BUTTE, Mont. - Butte is called the Mining City for a reason. It's a town that takes pride in its long history of mining copper, which continues even to this day. But one neighborhood nearby the town's last active mine may be souring on that notion.
Shields Avenue out near Continental Drive is what separates the Montana Resources open-pit copper and molybdenum mine from the Greeley neighborhood of east Butte, an area that sometimes experiences wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour.
That wind can carry dust from the mining site into the neighborhood, which has residents like Ed Banderob concerned about potential adverse health effects.
"We get a buildup of dust on our vehicles," Banderob said. "We had a neighbor a few blocks up that had the same problem. When he moved to another part of Butte, he no longer had that problem."
"This is the first place I've lived that I've seen so many people running around, sucking oxygen out of a little bottle strapped to their back," Banderob added.
But Mark Thompson, vice President of Environmental Affairs at Montana Resources, says that their data collection, which has been analyzed by Montana Tech, the Silver Bow Health Department, Montana DPHHS, and others, shows otherwise.
"We're miners, so we relied on some professionals to review the data we collected on the amounts of dust and the contents of the dust," Thompson said. "Unanimously, they say the dust is not a problem."
"In their opinions, the dust does not contain anything hazardous to human health or is at levels hazardous to human health," Thompson continued.
In terms of containment efforts, Montana Resources has put over one million gallons of dust control magnesium chloride on their tailings beach, while also converting one of their load-hauling trucks into a water truck to contain dust.
And more air quality monitoring stations are on their way.
"Part of the reason why we adopted additional monitoring is because we have to know these things," Thompson said. "You can't just bury your head in the sand and say, 'Oh, it's no problem.' To address concerns is an important aspect of our operation."
Despite these efforts, public anxiety remains. A survey conducted last month by the Health Study Advisory Committee found that half of the respondents were concerned with the mine-generated dust.
Banderob says, in spite of prior findings, more research is needed.
"If we work together and seek common solutions to common concerns, I think we'll find out what needs to be done in this unique situation," Banderob said.
