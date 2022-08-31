Butte nonprofit looking for community's help to restart Irish heritage scholarship program

BUTTE, Mont. -- When you live in Butte, you can't go more than a week without hearing about the town's Irish roots--and that's the way they like it--so much so that a local nonprofit is doing what it can to keep the spirit of the Emerald Isle in Butte for generations to come.
You simply can't tell the history of Butte's Irish heritage without the Butte Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick. For over a century, they've been a St. Patrick's Day staple, with their annual banquet taking place the night before.
The proceeds from the banquet go toward scholarships for high school students who demonstrate a passion for Irish culture and a desire to keep that heritage alive.
"It's absolutely critical," said Sons and Daughters secretary/treasurer Brendan McDonough. "In the last 20 years, the Irish culture has really taken a resurgence here in Butte with the An Ri Ra Montana Irish Festival, different organizations, the Hibernians."
"We're not only preserving but enhancing the culture and making sure younger kids and generations are aware of it," McDonough continued.
But the pandemic hit them hard. After two banquets were cancelled and the scholarship program was put on hold, Sons and Daughters was essentially bankrupt.
Things are looking up now that they've officially earned nonprofit status from the IRS, but with the next banquet looming in march, they'll need some help from America's shamrock city to get their Irish dancing shoes back on the ground.
"We're almost there, we're almost on good footing," McDonough said. "We still have some outstanding expenses, and that, in turn, is the GoFundMe campaign to help us clear that hurdle and just get back to square one and move forward from there."
"We will be around for a long time come," McDonough added.
If you love the Irish spirit as much as the rest of Butte, you can donate at the Sons and Daughters' GoFundMe page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.