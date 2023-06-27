Butte prepares for annual Fourth of July parade

BUTTE, Mont. -- You can't have a town named 'Butte, America' without celebrating America--and Butte does that exactly every Independence Day, better than just about anywhere in the country.
A week from Tuesday, Harrison Avenue in downtown Butte will be spangled in stars and stripes for the annual Fourth of July parade.
According to the Butte America Foundation, 99 different floats have already signed up for the yearly spectacle, which will commence its procession outside the Butte Civic Center on July 4 at 10 a.m.
While St. Patrick's Day may be Butte's yearly headliner, parade director Matthew Boyle says that the Mining City loves to dress in red, white, and blue just as much as they do shamrock green.
"The Fourth of July parade is pretty unique because instead of the sea of green, you're just walking or driving by a sea of red, white, and blue," Boyle said. "There's at least as many people at the Fourth of July parade as the St. Patrick's Day one."
"One thing I notice is that all these families always sit in the same spot," Boyle continued. "My family has a tradition of always meeting downtown by the fire station. And so people are always putting their chairs out a couple days early to make sure they get their same spot every year, and it's really cool to see."
In addition to the parade, the annual Big Bang fireworks show will take place the night before on July 3 at 10 p.m. from Chester Steele Park--that's where food vendors, face painting, and other family activities will be available until the start of the show.
For those still looking for a spot in the parade lineup, you can sign up at the Butte America Foundation website until applications close.
