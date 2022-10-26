Butte prepares for third annual Halloween parade

BUTTE, Mont. -- Of course, Butte is most well known for its copper mining history. But at this point, putting on spectacular parades has to be a close second.
With St. Patrick's day and the Fourth of July both behind us, that leaves Halloween as the frightening finale for this year's parade lineup.
Uptown Butte may seem ordinary now, but come 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, the intersection at Arizona Street and Granite Street will be looking a lot spookier than usual.
These events typically take place on the exact holiday, but for the sake of the crowd, this year's Halloween parade will come a couple days early.
"We have in the past Halloween parades done it on Halloween, but because it was so close to a Saturday, and we thought maybe it would bring a bigger crowd, we decided to do it on the Saturday closest to Halloween, which would be the 29th," said Daniel Hogan, general manager of KBMF and the Butte America Foundation, the organization that puts on these parades.
The Halloween parade is only in its third year and, being on the chillier side, is a bit smaller compared to other holidays, attracting only five floats this year compared to a couple dozen for St. Paddy's.
But it's a small yet passionate group that makes sure the Mining City embraces the eerie spirit.
"Butte loves parades," Hogan said. "I think any chance people get to watch people celebrate and move down the street, they come out and do that."
"For the Halloween parade, we really encourage everyone to come in costume, and also light themselves up," Hogan continued. "It's Butte's only nighttime parade, so putting lights on themselves and on the floats is a big thing. It's kind of this big glow worm moving down the street, and it's a lot of fun."
If you want to snag a spot in the parade lineup, you've got until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday night to fill out the application on the Butte America Foundation website.
Otherwise, you're encouraged to show up on Saturday night with your best costume and, of course, plenty of candy.
