Butte Public Library fundraises for better computers

BUTTE, Mont. -- A recent focus for Montana lawmakers has been expanding broadband access across the state. One library in Butte is already on board, launching an effort to install more computers in its facility.
The Butte Public Library offers free access to 20 computers, which are often frequented by the homeless and people without internet at home. But with outdated technology, as the computers are estimated to be at least 10 years old, the library's provisions are somewhat limited.
This situation presents a broader problem: Montana ranks 44th in internet access among the 50 states.
"I've been here six years, and we've never changed these computers out," adult services librarian Shari Curtis said. "They have word processing, email, and internet... we have a lot of people who come in and watch YouTube. But we want something that has Microsoft Pro [and other more modern features] on it, so we're hoping to upgrade."
As mentioned by Governor Greg Gianforte in his year-in-review press conference on Jan. 4, the government is trying to improve internet access statewide. And sometimes, solutions require being a little inventive.
"The State Library has started a hotspot program, so if you have a library card here in Butte, you can come in here and check out a hotspot for two weeks, and that'll give you internet access at home," Curtis said.
As for the Butte Public Library's plans to upgrade, buying 20 new computers isn't cheap. That's where the citizens of Butte play a role. The library will host a fundraiser on Friday evening as part of its Burns Night celebration, with all proceeds going toward providing better technology.
The fundraiser will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, and tickets will be available at the door at $15 apiece. There will also be a silent auction, and for those feeling the adventurous Scottish spirit of Robert Burns, Curtis will be cooking up a variation of haggis for everyone to try.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.