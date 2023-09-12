BUTTE, Mont. -- With the recent news regarding soil quality at Stodden Park in Butte, perhaps it's only natural for residents of the Mining City to wonder if the soil quality of their own property is worth concerning themselves with.
This concern stems from this summer's findings at Stodden Park, where remodeling is in progress after an inordinate amount of lead was determined to be found in the soil.
With Butte having been built on years and years of heavy metal mining, some may want to know if their own property has been subject to such exposure.
That's exactly what Shari Curtis did back in 2016.
"They came and tested the soil in the front yard, tested the soil in the back yard, and took dust from the attic," Curtis said. "They found that I had arsenic in the attic and mercury in the front yard."
"With these old houses, I just wanted to make sure it was healthy and fine," Curtis continued. "You can just assume there's lead paint, but you want to make sure everything else is taken care of."
However, the county health department's residential metals program says that instances like this are rare, and that addressing the soil contamination at Stodden Park is just to adhere with residential guidelines, which are typically not the same as other open-space areas.
And the metals program says it has not found any other serious anomalies recently.
"It's kind of status quo in regards to residential properties," Butte-Silver Bow reclamation and environmental services director Eric Hassler said. "What happened is that the park was looked at more like a residence instead of a park or an open-space recreation area."
"The standards that were utilized on that park project just became more stringent than in the past when a park was previously investigated," Hassler continued.
Still, Curtis says it's better to be safe than sorry--if you're worried, make the call.
"I think it's very important that you follow up," Curtis said. "This is what the [local] government should be doing, and we should be holding them to account."
If you do have concerns, you can invite the health department's residential metals program to sample your property's soil via their abatement services. You can find more information, including contact info, at this attached brochure.
