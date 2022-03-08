Butte School District tests drinking water for lead, results are encouraging

BUTTE, Mont. -- At sporting events that feature one of the Butte high school teams, you can sometimes hear fans of the opposing team chant "dirty water," as a sort playful insult at Butte's mining history. But after the school district tested its drinking water for lead, that insult might not be so true.
Following laws passed in 2020, the Butte School District, and others across the state, ran tests on their schools' drinking water for levels of lead, which can cause potential harm on the nervous system when ingested, especially to children.
Now that testing is wrapping up, the results are encouraging.
Butte's director of maintenance Jeremey Whitlock says, of the district's 300 to 400 different fixtures, only three required re-tests for elevated levels of lead, and none of them were in active use at the time.
For fixtures that do need replacing, that process will be happening soon.
"By the end of summer, we'll have all the water stations in the schools--the drinking fountains--they'll all be replaced," Whitlock said. "We were only shy about seven or eight of them, and we have those, so those will go in this summer. Then we've just got to follow the state's protocol of having to re-test every three years."
The state mandate on testing schools' drinking water came at an opportune time for Butte, as the district was already in the multi-year process of updating its drinking fountains.
While some fountains have been closed off recently, that has less to do with lead testing and more to do with preventing the spread of COVID-19.
"We've been trying to go to the touchless bottle fill stations; they're a little more sanitary," Whitlock said. "They're expensive, so it's not something you can do all at once, but after this summer, we will be pretty caught up on all of our schools having the filtrated water fountains with the fill stations on them."
The school district is in the final phases of the testing process and is just waiting to hear back on the results from Butte High School and East Middle School. When those results come in, they'll be posted with the rest on DEQ's website.
