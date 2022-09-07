BUTTE, Mont. -- Butte, America is well-known for its historic infrastructure, dating back 50 or even 100 years. But some of that infrastructure in the county's water systems is well overdue for an overhaul. Thanks to federal funding, that overhaul is finally coming.
The pumphouse on Silver Lake near Anaconda is one of two pumping locations that have been distributing water in their present state since the 1960s. The pumps inside are rusted, inefficient, and sometimes require manual operation. They've been pumping for over 50 years--but they won't be for much longer.
Thanks to an ARPA grant from the Economic Development Administration worth over $3 million, Butte-Silver Bow's water distribution system is getting a much-needed makeover--and local taxpayers won't pay a dollar.
"Water is gold," said Butte-Silver Bow chief executive J.P. Gallagher. "It's important that we make sure our system works as efficiently as it can, and that we're conserving as much water as we possibly can. Under the current system, we just don't have that ability to really monitor that."
While this project won't impact the county's drinking water, which is already pumped through a modern system, it will transform business, as companies at the Montana Connections Industrial Park will have better access to clean water through efficient means.
That's important for a town that sometimes pumps up to 18 million gallons of commercial water per day.
"Silver Lake is not our public water that we drink and consume, but it is our industrial water, which is so important to the growth of Butte-Silver Bow when we're looking to bring industrial partners and things like that here locally."
There's no time table yet on when this project will be finished, or even when it will begin. Gallagher is hopeful that construction can start as soon as next year.
