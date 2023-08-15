BUTTE, Mont. -- As Butte-Silver Bow looks to allocate 100 grand of its federal funding, one goal in mind is to keep the county homeless shelter sustainable--but it also wants that decision to be left up to the people.
In putting the country's federally received ARPA funds to use, Butte-Silver Bow has proposed a $100,000 grant for the Butte Rescue Mission, an operation that provides food, clothing, and shelter to over 350 different people per year.
As director Brayton Erickson says, the funding would help to keep the Rescue Mission open during the busy days of summer, an option that many shelters in other cities don't have.
"Over the last month-and-a-half or so, we've seen about a 25% increase," Erickson said. "We went from serving a general lunch of maybe 25 people to sometimes 40 to 45 people."
"It's a large jump, one, where you're like, 'Oh, we didn't prepare enough enough food. We'll have to prepare more tomorrow,'" Erickson added. "And, of course, we never want to turn away someone who's hungry."
While the $100K grant would alleviate much of the operating costs, the Rescue Mission had initially asked for $250K, as it estimates a yearly expenditure of $500,000 in order to stay open every day.
In response, the county is considering providing additional help by proposing a taxpayer mill levy.
While voters could shy away from such a proposal after this year's property value increase, chief executive J.P. Gallagher argues that it's a better option than the alternative, both financially and socially.
"What would happen if these people are not able to go to the homeless shelter is that they're ending up in the hospital or they're ending up in jail," Gallagher said. "All of it is a cost to the taxpayer and community."
"This provides an opportunity us to work with these people that maybe don't need to be arrested or don't need to go to the hospital," Gallagher continued. "The Rescue Mission works to find resources to help them out of those places that they're in."
While there's no official set date, Gallagher expects the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners to make an official decision regarding the $100,000 proposal sometime within the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, any kind of voting proposal for a mill levy would likely not be seen until next year's primary ballots in June.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.