Butte-Silver Bow proposes installment of gondola up to famous Our Lady of the Rockies monument

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Brief periods of locally heavy snow. Isolated thunder through about 9pm MDT. Watch for ice formation as snow melts on roads and refreezes. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, MacDonald Pass, I-90 between Homestake Pass and Bearmouth. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&