BUTTE, Mont. - When the state of Montana legalized the sale of recreational marijuana, it also gave counties the option of placing a 3% local tax on all recreational sales.
That tax, and a separate proposal for medicinal sales, could be coming to Butte-Silver Bow, and the reception among businesses is mixed.
In early March, the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners approved a proposal to place a 3% tax on recreational marijuana sales, as well as a separate proposal for a 3% tax on medical marijuana sales. Voters will get the chance to show their support or opposition to these proposals at the primaries in June.
Chief executive J.P. Gallagher argues that levying these taxes could bring in an additional $200,000 per year for the county, which can then be used to help address substance abuse problems.
"The money that we anticipate raising for this through the tax will help with our social programming here in our community, dealing with addiction and mental health and those things," Gallagher said. "That's where we aim to use the funding that will come from this tax."
But not everyone is totally in favor of the idea. Matthew Boyle, manager of Collective Elevation, thinks placing a local tax on recreational marijuana would be fine--but taxing medical marijuana would be a step too far.
"You look at the majority of other states running medical cannabis programs, and they're not taxing that medicine," Boyle said. "They're only taxing the recreational aspect."
"I'm in support of taxing the recreational aspect of cannabis, but opposed to doing it medically," Boyle continued. "I don't think medical cannabis should be taxed. Medicine, in general, shouldn't be taxed."
If approved by voters, the local tax on medical marijuana would be in addition to the current 4% tax levied by the state, a tax that Boyle believed would be removed after recreational sales were legalized. But that hasn't happened.
"The Montana Medical [Marijuana] Program has been around for quite a few years now," Boyle said. "Originally, when the tax was established for the medical program, it was only supposed to be around for a couple of years, and then it was supposed to go away. And it has never gone away; it's still here."
"It's kind of unfair and unjust in one sense that that tax is still sticking around, and that they're looking to kind of double-down on that," Boyle continued.
As for the recreational side, Boyle has been anticipating a local tax since November and has already accounted for that in Collective Elevation's budget. Boyle does not believe that additional taxes would have a big impact on the number of customers his business gets.
In addition to the marijuana tax proposals, the Council of Commissioners also approved a proposal for a property tax that will go toward funding the 15-90 Search and Rescue Team. County residents will also get to vote on that proposal in June.
