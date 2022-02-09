BUTTE, Mont. -- Wednesday, the Mining City became filled with smiles, handshakes, and everlasting memories, as 14 legendary individuals and 5 legendary teams were inducted into the Butte Sports Hall of Fame.
An already esteemed group of local legends that features famous faces such as Butte High stadium namesake Eso Narache, Montana Tech football coach Bob Green, and, of course, daredevil Evel Knievel, becomes even greater with its 2022 class.
The Butte Sports of Hall of Fame, which has inducted members biannually since its inaugural class in 1987, typically performs its enshrinements during odd-numbered years. But COVID-19 forced the Hall to postpone the addition of another class until 2022.
Despite the challenges of the pandemic, families, former inductees sporting their green jackets, and even three members of the 2022 class were in attendance at Wednesday's ceremony in the Butte Civic Center.
One new inductee is Ray Jay Johnson, a star from Butte Central's 1978 state championship team. Johnson is also known by his nickname, "Mr. Basketball."
"Coach John Thatcher, who is a green jacket and is in in the Butte Sports Hall of Fame and was our '78 coach, he would always write letters to me when I was in college, and he would always end the letters with three things: fear no one, respect everyone, and never forget where you came from," Johnson said. "And that's Butte in a nutshell."
Johnson also reminisced on some of his favorite memories from his Butte Central playing career.
"We beat Butte High in both my junior and senior year, so I guess, in a humble way, we got the bragging rights for a lifetime," Johnson said.
"We won the state championship in '78 in Billings, cutting the nets down," Johnson continued. "Coming home, getting on the firetruck, riding through the city... we were the state champs. That was the epitome of all the hard work and dedication that we went through."
Johnson was previously inducted into the Butte Sports Hall of Fame in 2005 as a member of that 1978 Butte Central championship team.
Other 2022 inductees present at Wednesday's ceremony include former Butte High girls' track coach Tom Roberts and longtime high school wrestling referee Ron Collins Sr., known for his famous "flying pin" move. Collins also wrestled in high school.
"Wrestling has been my whole life," Collins said. "I've given it 47 years. It's been a piece of my life."
"Butte is the friendliest town in the world," Collins continued. "I'm 76, and I get tired of the winters, but I don't think I'll ever leave. I don't plan on leaving."
Collins joins his son, Ron Collins Jr., a state wrestling champion, in the Butte Sports Hall of Fame. Collins Jr. was inducted in 2005.
The 2022 class will be back in the Butte Civic Center in July for the green jacket ceremony and banquet.
Below is the full list of 14 individual inductees and 5 team inductees. Their biographies and accolades can be found on the Butte Sports website.
Individual inductees:
- Tony Banovich
- Corey Bolton
- Ron Collins Sr.
- Don Douglas
- Deanna Dugdale
- Hoot Gibson
- Bob Given
- Ray Jay Johnson
- Gary Kane
- Julie (Leary) Nadeau
- Don "Lefty" Orlich
- Tom Roberts
- Debbie Silk
- Ed Yeo
Team inductees:
- 1982 Montana Tech volleyball
- 1983 Montana Tech football
- 1990-91 Butte High wrestling
- 1995 Butte High softball
- 1995-96 Butte Central-Anaconda swimming
