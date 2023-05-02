Community input steers course of Butte housing plan

BUTTE, Mont. -- As Butte-Silver Bow continues to tackle the ever-evolving issue of housing, the county is looking for all the ideas and possible solutions it can get. And who better to give them than the residents themselves?
Roads, infrastructure, and affordable housing are all on the agenda for building a better Butte. And when it comes to meeting the public's needs, Tuesday's housing plan workshop, the first of its kind, was the first step.
As community development director Karen Byrnes says, an outreach event like this was long overdue.
"We haven't updated our plan since 2015, so it's definitely time to update the housing plan for our community," Byrnes said. "It's very timely right now because housing is on everyone's mind. Affordable housing for your community is a hot topic across the country."
And while affordability, sustainability, and diversity are all broad, overarching discussion topics, it's the more granular levels where the county wants details--what kinds of developments community members want to see, as well as their propositions for programs, job opportunities, and economic growth.
"We think we understand from data or from what we can see in terms of reporting and things like that, but we might not know something that someone is experiencing personally," Byrnes said. "It's important to get down to that level so that we can understand what we might be missing--what the data's not telling us."
The county believes that the more feedback it gets, the quicker it'll be able to begin applying for funding to turn dreams of what housing in Butte could be into a reality.
As Byrnes says, it's still very early in this new housing process, but pending the community feedback, as well as the results of their survey, which is available for anyone to provide input, the county is hopeful that their new plan can be finalized and go into effect by fall of 2023.
