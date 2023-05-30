Copper Heart honors lifesaving first responders

BUTTE, Mont. -- The lifesaving services that firefighters, police, and other first responders offer is often a thankless job. That's what the Copper Heart ceremony looks to correct.
Tuesday at the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse, 30 men and women were named the recipients of this year's Copper Heart, Butte's own special way of thanking those who, because of their heroics, another person's heart is still beating.
From the initial 911 call to administering CPR, it's hard not to feel the adrenaline rush in a matter of life or death. As Copper Heart awardee Jake Hanley, a firefighter and A-1 EMT, says, using that rush to respond quickly while keeping a lid on the outside if how you get to save a life.
"In crazy situations, you want to try to be a duck," Hanley said. "If you were to imagine a duck on a pond, on the surface he looks pretty calm. But under the water, his feet are going 100 miles per hour."
"Stay calm, but realize we've got a job to do, and we've got to work pretty urgently," Hanley added.
One of these scenarios involved Butte resident Tim Dick, who suffered a heart attack and subsequent concussion when collapsing during his morning walk about a year ago.
Thanks to a speedy emergency response, Dick is still here today. He never got to thank his rescuers in the moment, but the Copper Heart ceremony finally gave the chance to offer his gratitude.
"How do you even thank somebody for that?" Dick said. "It's pretty emotional. I'm just so thankful they were there."
"They're dedicated to what they do," Dick added. "I was a difficult case, and they never gave up. They worked on me for a long time, and I'm still here because of it. I can't be thankful enough."
Below is the full list of this year's 30 Copper Heart recipients:
- Jerry Ellison
- John Liebel
- Cameron Cray
- Pat Doherty
- Koby Carter
- Robert Whalen
- Dan Lacey
- TW Bolton
- Kayanna Eldred
- Nick McGree
- Mark McCarthy
- Shawn Coates
- Andrea Maurinac
- Jessica Braun
- Matt Doble
- Jase Hoffman
- Mike McGree
- Jake Hanley
- Emily Vincent
- Cynthia Vook
- Mark Lee
- Daniel Brabender
- Joslynn Haran
- Marko Weitzel
- Calvin Ball
- George Skuletich
- Haylee Kropp
- Chris Mejelde
- Curtis Kindt
- Barbara Gray
