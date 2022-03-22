Dillon man recovering from life-threatening injury with community's help

DILLON, Mont. -- A father, a son, an Army veteran, and a health and wellness coordinator at the University of Montana Western in Dillon--Spencer Chamberlain is all these things. And although a life-threatening injury has left him seriously debilitated for the time being, the connections he's made to his friends, family, and community are going to get him through.
On March 8, Spencer Chamberlain was caught driving in a snowstorm when he was ejected through the windshield of his car. It was 30 to 45 minutes before someone found him.
Eventually, Chamberlain was life-flighted to the University of Utah's hospital with a number of injuries, including internal bleeding, spinal damage, and internal decapitation, meaning the ligaments and tendons keeping his head attached to his body had been severed.
But the doctors were able to perform a successful surgery in spite of the odds. They're crediting Chamberlain's strong physique, a consequence of his passion for physical activity, as a primary reason for his survival.
"People with this injury don't often make it surgery," said Bruce Chamberlain, Spencer's father. "Less than 1% survive. So his being with us is absolutely a miracle."
While Chamberlain's road to recovery is long, the support he's received has been exceptional. His family has already raised nearly $30,000, and over 200 people have reached out to the Chamberlains for support, including one friend who came to see Spencer in person.
"He had one particular friend of his that drove three hours to Salt Lake City here to see him just for an hour, then drove three hours back that night," Bruce Chamberlain said. "And that's just the kind of outpouring of support we've had for Spennie."
Chamberlain does not remember the details of his accident, but he can rest assured knowing that his little girl was safe from harm's way.
"[Spencer's] first question to me was, he wanted to know if his 2-year-old daughter was with him in the vehicle," Bruce Chamberlain said. "He didn't realize that she wasn't, which was a blessing. That was real important to him."
While Chamberlain is still learning to walk and talk again, the news from doctors has been positive, as they estimate he'll be ready to transfer to the hospital's rehab facility soon. In the meantime, you can donate to his GoFundMe to help the Chamberlains reach their $30,000 goal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.