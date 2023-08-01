BUTTE, Mont. -- Anglers hoping to take their rods and reels to the local fishing spot have had to deal with a number of restrictions and closures this summer, and a discouraging trend among one of the most popular catches is a reason why.
In addition to warm temperatures and low water levels across Southwest Montana rivers and streams, anglers have had to deal with emergency restrictions at spots like the Beaverhead and Big Hole Rivers, and a developing crisis with brown trout is part of the problem.
Trout populations are approaching their historic lows, and all sectors from recreation to commerce are feeling the impact.
"I think there's kind of a diverse stakeholder group--whether it's anglers and guides, or people recreating," said water quality researcher Dr. Kyle Flynn. "There are other important economic producers and agricultural producers in those basins [as well]."
Low recruitment and spawning rates have been an issue for a while. But now, increasing sightings of sick, dead, and fungus-plagued trout have turned a popular summer pastime into a nightmare.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has yet to determine the culprit behind the trend, but water testing with the help of organizations like Save Wild Trout will be getting underway soon. And hopefully some solutions will start to appear.
"Things we'll be testing--What are the water temperatures across the basin?" Flynn said. "What are things like dissolved oxygen, pH, things like nutrients, toxins, pesticides, and herbicides?"
"It's just an overall screening of water quality conditions," Flynn continued. "Obviously, those contribute or are a factor in the fish populations in the basin."
You can stay up to date on all the latest fishing restrictions in your area by visiting FWP on the web.
You can also lend a hand by reporting any dead or sick fish that you to spot to FWP via their website contact form.
