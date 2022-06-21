'Dust to Dazzle' project restores historic properties uptown

BUTTE, Mont. -- The historic Salvation Army building at 121 East Broadway St. in Uptown Butte has seen better days, sitting uninhabited for quite some time. But the dusty old dinosaur will be dazzling soon enough.
A town like Butte that once housed 100,000 people is home to buildings of all shapes and sizes, many of which have been standing for over 100 years.
Of course, that means decades of wear and tear. Returning those buildings to their historic condition is one of the primary goals of the 'Dust to Dazzle' project.
For nearly two decades, buildings across Uptown Butte have been transformed inside and out thanks to the Butte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization.
And with locations like the old Salvation Army building still in need of a makeover, the 'dazzling' process isn't ending any time soon.
"The history of these buildings is important, but that's absolutely true in Butte, with such an amazing history and a story to tell," said Rob Vossmeyer, a member of Butte CPR working on restoring the Salvation Army building.
"It's important that we tell those stories by keeping these buildings intact," Vossmeyer continued. "Nobody's going to build buildings like this anymore."
Part of the goal of 'Dust to Dazzle' is to create more usable living space uptown. Housing across Montana is in high demand, and that means transforming unused space into someone's potential new home is a top priority.
"Especially in Uptown, where housing is pretty sparse, we want to make sure this is a multiple use building," Vossmeyer said of the Salvation Army building. "We'll make use of the sanctuary--we're thinking about a music live event venue--and then housing on the top floor to capture some of these amazing views."
While the Salvation Army building is still very early in the restoration process, five other spots across town that have already been renovated, including the First Baptist Church at 201 West Broadway and a handful of Queen Anne style homes, are being showcased this year.
For those interested in being dazzled by the re-beautified buildings, you can check them out on Saturday, June 25, from noon to 5 p.m. via the 'Dust to Dazzle' tour. Tickets are $15, and they can be bought on Saturday at any of the following 'dazzled' locations:
- 15 South Excelsior
- 410 West Granite
- 403 West Mercury
- 201 West Broadway (First Baptist Church)
- 701 South Arizona
- 121 East Broadway (Salvation Army Building)
Tickets can also be purchased ahead of time at the follow locations:
- 43 East Broadway (Isle of Books)
- 1877 Harrison Avenue (The Corner Bookstore)
- 27 West Park (Butte CPR office)
You can also visit the Butte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization website for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.