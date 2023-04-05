'Empty Bowls' feeds Butte, children in need

BUTTE, Mont. -- Are you hungry?
Well, after 'Empty Bowls' makes its yearly appearance in Butte, both the soup-loving citizens of the Mining City and the children in need that benefit from the event should have their stomachs feeling satisfied.
For one day every spring, the Butte Civic Center turns into a soup connoisseur's paradise. The empty seats aren't empty for long when Empty Bowls comes to town.
This annual brothy bash is now in its tenth year of existence. As the organizers say, Empty Bowls gets bigger and better with every passing year.
"It started 10 years ago, and we had about two or three soups," Butte Emergency Food Bank volunteer Patty Higinbotham said. "Immediately, we ran out of tickets, we ran out of bowls, and we ran out of soup the first year."
"Last year, about a quarter to 6, I looked around and thought, 'Nobody's coming,'" Higinbotham added. "By 6:15, it was absolutely full."
And the Empty Bowls crowd isn't the only one getting fed.
All proceeds from Empty Bowls go toward the food bank's backpack program, which has been keeping less fortunate schoolchildren fed on the weekends for the last decade.
Between the restaurants cooking up the main course, local artists sharing their talents in the form of raffle items and beautiful bowl giveaways, and the food bank putting it all together, Empty Bowls brings out the best in the entire community.
And it brings out the best recipes, too.
"The restaurants kind of compete now, so they make their best soup," Higinbotham said. "We had one restaurant say, 'This is the best advertisement we have because [people] come up the next week and they want that kind of soup again.'"
Empty Bowls opens its doors and soup containers to the public at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased upon entering the Butte Civic Center.
