Eviction moratorium reversal could put strain on Butte renters

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison and Silver Bow counties in effect until 900 AM MDT 9/8/2021 This alert will be updated again at 900 AM MDT 9/8/2021. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 930 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Dillon and West Yellowstone are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups As of 930 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Hamilton, Billings, Missoula, Red Lodge, Libby, Lewistown, Great Falls, Birney, Thompson Falls, Frenchtown, Bozeman, and Helena are Moderate When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected area: Fire Zone 110 (Deerlodge/West Beaverhead). Fire Zone 111 (East Beaverhead). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds, low humidity, and high Haines will produce critical fire weather conditions on Wednesday. * Winds: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph. * Minimum humidities: 7 to 13 percent. * Haines Index : 6 high. &&