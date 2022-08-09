Extent of Jeremy Bullock Safe Schools Summit reaches beyond Butte

BUTTE, Mont. -- As the national discussions on how to protect children in schools continue, parents and teachers in Butte are learning that community is key at this week's Jeremy Bullock Safe Schools Summit. And with this annual event coming in the months after the Uvalde tragedy, the message is perhaps more pertinent than ever.
It's been over 28 years since 11-year-old Jeremy Bullock was killed in a shooting at Margaret Leary Elementary School in Butte. In the decades that have followed, his loss hasn't gotten any easier to comprehend. But the foundation and Safe Schools Summit named in his honor have successfully turned tragedy into education, potentially protecting the lives of thousands.
"We think it's incredibly important because we never want another family to go through what we've had to go through," said Robin Bullock, Jeremy's mother. "We all have to work together in order to actually achieve success. Community is the only way that this can make a difference."
In just three short years, the scope of the Safe Schools Summit has grown well beyond the boundaries of Butte. Exhibitors from around Montana have come to the summit to show their support, while discussions, workshops, and community safety plans originating from the summit have grown nationwide.
"There was a group of individuals from Polson, Montana that brought forward a concept of how everybody can work together," Robin Bullock said. "Then last year, we found that the police officers and professionals in Spokane, Washington adopted that same tool."
"One thing that can happen in a small community in Polson can affect much larger communities like Spokane by just people getting together and learning from each other," Bullock continued.
The extent of the summit doesn't even stop there. The messages of education and understanding have even spread to the other side of the Earth.
"We took a group of Montana [soccer] players to Arusha, Tanzania," said Hunter Terry, the Bozeman soccer coach and a member of the Safe Schools Summit. "We had lots of goals, including building a classroom and using soccer as a peace-keeping avenue. The Jeremy Bullock Foundation supported that."
The summit continues on Wednesday at the Copper King Convention Center from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. with more speakers and workshops stressing the importance of community on school safety.
