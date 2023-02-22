February snow, cold stretch could affect summer flooding

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...Until noon MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&