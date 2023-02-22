February snow, cold stretch could affect summer flooding

BUTTE, Mont. -- It's days like Wednesday where all it takes is one glance at the thermometer to start pining for sunny summer days of 70 degrees without a cloud in the sky. But this week's freezing cold stretch could put those days at risk.
Montanans may remember that many parts of the state, especially near Yellowstone, had much of last summer ruined by some of the worst flooding on record.
That flooding was a consequence of fast-melting snowpack: large amounts of ice and snow accumulated during the winter that stays frozen in the peaks, then ultimately melts to flood nearby waterways when the heat of summer arrives.
If that snowpack melts too quickly, then this mid-week stretch of blustery winter days and sub-zero temperatures could end up being partly responsible for more flooding.
"What's going to be the main factor will be how fast it warms this spring," NonStop Local meteorologist Mark Heyka said. "Obviously, if we have a big warming trend suddenly, that's when it could cause problems. We want it to be a slow melt."
The good news is that, according to Heyka, warming patterns this year look to be more in line with what is normal, unlike last year's sudden stretch of heat.
So, while Missoula may be dealing with the annoyance of more than 100 days straight of snow on the ground, that should only be problematic come summertime if the warm temps arrive too quickly. Otherwise, that snow may actually be a good thing for helping to cure Montana's long-standing drought.
"Overall, unless there is a rapid snow melt and we have flooding, this snow that we have is actually very good because Montana was in a serious drought," Heyka said. "We'll take any moisture we can get, both in the lower elevations and higher elevations."
If this wintry weather does end up creating hazards months down the road, the best thing you can do is listen to your weather authority officials' advice on how to stay safe and enjoy a much-needed break from this cold.
