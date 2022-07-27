BUTTE, Mont. -- Typically, summer in the Mining City means having to account for wildfire smoke when making outdoor plans. But on a clear day like Wednesday, there's not a trace of smoke in the sky--and there really hasn't been for most of the summer.
So what's the reason? Simply put, it's lucky weather.
"Usually, we see a lot of dry thunderstorms, which produces dry lightning and causes a lot of wildfires," said John Rolich, the environmental health director at the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department. "Right now, we do not have many wildfires in our region."
As Rolich mentions, wildfires are most common when dry lightning strikes the forests, and there isn't enough rain to put out the ensuing fires.
But a wet spring, combined with a lack of dry storms and even some helpful wind, has kept a lid on the smoke--so much so that pollutant levels have poked into moderate numbers just once over the past month.
"We usually get an east/northeast wind," Rolich said. "We don't have any fires in that direction right now, so we aren't having any wildfire smoke events, which is good news."
As for any potential future smoke, the Moose Fire in Salmon, Idaho could present a problem. But if the current wind patterns continue, it shouldn't be headed our direction.
And while the weather is playing its part in keeping Butte smoke-free, we need to do our part as well, as man-made wildfires can be just as much of a hazard.
"This hot, dry weather is going to dry out our forests really quick, so we have to be very cautious when we're camping and fishing and doing our summer activities, so we aren't causing any wildfires too," Rolich said.
And if our luck in avoiding the smoky skies does eventually run out, just remember to take precautionary measures.
Make sure to check out resources like the EPA's Fire and Smoke Map or Butte-Silver Bow's wildfire smoke information page.
