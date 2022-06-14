Gardiner residents, tourists cooperating amid extreme flooding

BUTTE / GARDINER, Mont. -- As extreme flooding continues near Yellowstone National Park, residents of Gardiner, Montana, are looking for relief--and some tourists are in the same situation.
One such tourist is Dawson Killen of Texas, who had been stuck in Gardiner since Sunday after coming to visit Yellowstone.
Killen recounts sitting and watching helplessly as utility poles, houses, and even pieces of road collapsed down an overflowing Yellowstone River.
"The road that I took from Yellowstone Park to [Gardiner], I drove on it probably 10:30 p.m. Sunday night," Killen said. "By the time I woke up, the road didn't exist anymore."
"It was pretty surreal to see the damage firsthand," Killen continued.
But in spite of the damage done, Killen felt no fear for his safety--thanks to cooperative efforts from the entire community.
"Supply-wise, I feel no sense of 'We're going to run out of food or water,'--I don't feel any of that," Killen said. "They've been trucking in pallets of water bottles. The restaurants have been great getting food out. The hotels are helpful. The churches are hosting people and giving out meals."
"I'm a traveler all the way from Texas, and I'm completely alone, but I feel safe and I feel welcome," Killen said. "We're just grateful for the locals and the way they've handled the situation."
Additionally, the Park County Sheriff's Office posted Tuesday afternoon that they've opened the road to Gardiner for local traffic and services.
Those needing to evacuate can take Highway 89 north to East River Road, meaning tourists like Killen are trapped in Gardiner no more.
Of course, the Sheriff's Office asks you to use extreme caution when driving.
Meanwhile in Butte, county emergency management director Jim Merrifield says that there is currently no threat to flooding, but they are continuing to monitor the situation.
Merrifield recommends visiting USGS Water Data for up-to-date information.
