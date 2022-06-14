Gardiner residents, tourists cooperating amid extreme flooding

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. At MacDonald Pass expect west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Dangerous cross-wind for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&