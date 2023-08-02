Governor Gianforte discusses rivers, trout crisis with public

WISE RIVER, Mont. -- Wednesday afternoon, Governor Greg Gianforte and a panel comprising of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the Big Hole Watershed Committee and others met with the public in Wise River to discuss the plan going forward for tackling a developing issue with brown trout populations.
Trout numbers, particularly in the Jefferson Basin of Southwest Montana, are approaching all-time lows, as a currently unidentified disease resulting in more sightings of sick and dead fish are only compounding habitat pressures crated by high temperatures and low waterflow.
Gianforte and the panel relayed their plan to begin research, which includes a collaborative effort between Montana State students and FWP, as researchers will begin tagging fish to track mortality rates in adults and juveniles, where and when diseased fish are spawning, and other unknown factors.
"There's a few things we do know--there's not enough water in the rivers, and it's not cold enough," Gianforte said at the panel. "When [the trout] are not as healthy as we want them to be, it causes problems to livelihoods, it impacts lives, and it impacts wildlife. That's why getting all the voices together is really important."
At Wednesday's forum, the public made suggestions for combatting the issue, including creating more water storage options, funding environmental committees, and even placing further restrictions on fishing times and locations.
FWP officials stated that current regulations will continue until research presents more information, though everyone stressed the importance of cooperation by sticking to fishing only their fair share and obeying regulations.
