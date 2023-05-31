Habitat for Humanity 'ReStore' supports sustainability, affordable living

BUTTE, Mont. -- It's spring, and that means it's time for some good old-fashioned spring cleaning. But instead of throwing that unused appliance in the trash, you might be able to find it a happy home. That's where Butte's Habitat for Humanity ReStore is here to help.
Doors, lighting fixtures, various knobs, and even toilets are just a few of the items available for sale at the ReStore.
To promote sustainability and affordable living in the Mining City, Habitat for Humanity is encouraging Butte residents to bring in their unused wares for resale at cheaper prices.
As assistant manager Maria Ralph says, it helps provide affordable resources to the less fortunate.
And it really brings out all the creativity that Butte has to offer.
"We see all kinds of folks come in here," Ralph said. "Our demographic covers everybody from people who run and rent properties, people that have just bought their first home and are trying to fix it up, DIYers who just want to give it a go and do their first project at home."
"We enjoy working with those people," Ralph continued. "They come in and they've got cool ideas or questions, and a lot of times, we can kind of guide them in the right direction."
The ReStore has also been instrumental in addressing the growing issue of affordable housing, as the profits from sales go right back into Habitat for Humanity's home construction program--the results of which can be viewed far and wide across the Mining City.
"Take a look at where the Habitat neighborhoods are, and you'll definitely see an improvement in the area," Ralph said. "That creates this home pride--you've got a beautiful house, well-built, and everybody else takes notice of that, and that also helps the neighborhood and the area."
"There are quite a few Habitat neighborhoods in Butte, and you can almost spot them," Ralph said. "They make things look nice when they're there."
The ReStore is open for donations and purchases every Wednesday through Saturday. Their spring sale lasts through the end of this week, Saturday, June 3.
