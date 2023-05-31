Habitat for Humanity 'ReStore' supports sustainability, affordable living

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of west central Montana, including the following area, Butte/Blackfoot Region. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rapid rises in small streams and creeks, urban flooding, or rock/debris flows over area highways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Slow moving thunderstorms have been forming across the region and producing very heavy rainfall. - https://www.weather.gov/mso/hydrology PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&