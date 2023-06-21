BUTTE, Mont. -- The ragged, empty parcel of land on the 300 block of West Iron Street, situated on the outskirts of Uptown Butte, may be just that--a ragged, empty parcel of land--for now.
But if 30 years of providing affordable housing has meant anything, then that location should be in for a spectacular makeover.
It's been three decades since Habitat for Humanity Southwest Montana first broke ground in Butte. And the mission has always been the same: find everyone a decent place to live and thrive.
Doing that has always been a challenge, even before the affordable housing crisis of modern day.
"Oh, it was really rough," said Habitat for Humanity Southwest Montana executive director Barbara Miller. "You could not buy a house here with a bank loan because bank loans weren't available for most of the Butte hill. It made it so people could not invest."
"We took about 10 years to break down barriers," Miller continued. "Since we started, we've built over 140 houses."
Those 140 houses built in 30 years is enough to place the Southwest Montana chapter of Habitat for Humanity in the top 50 most successful HFH programs across the nation.
And in 2023, it comes full circle with Wednesday's groundbreaking on the edge of West Iron Street, a centralized location in Uptown where a dozen families will soon be able to call the $3 million Roxanne Iron Way condominium their home.
With sweat equity helping to put the 'affordable' in 'affordable housing,' it's a project that they have played and will play a massive part in over the next few years of development.
"It's a huge thing," Miller said. "If you put 1,000 hours of your own time or your family's time into something, it means a whole different thing than if you just buy it off the shelf."
"Housing isn't affordable for people if it doesn't have some sort of sweat equity in it anymore," Miller continued.
The first seven of the new homes will be finished a year from now, with construction on the next five immediately to follow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.