High temperatures cause fishing closures at Big Hole, Jefferson rivers

BUTTE, Mont. -- Anglers in Southwest Montana may need to find a new favorite fishing spot.
Just months after cold water temperatures and flooding were major concerns around the state, the script has been flipped, as high temperatures and low waterflow have closed miles and miles of fishing locations along nearby rivers.
In mid-August, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks announced that the entire Jefferson River and 42 miles of the Big Hole River, starting at the Beaverhead confluence, have been closed off to fishing access due to low waterflow caused by high temperatures.
With nearly every day this week expected to poke into the 90s, these closures could be in effect for a while.
And with fewer places to cast a line, that also means a lower flow of customers into fishing stores.
In addition to equipment sales, the StoneFly Fly Shop in Butte offers guided tours. With some of their most popular locations now blocked off, they've had to adjust on the fly.
"Our guided trips definitely slow down when the water gets low and the water gets hot," StoneFly Fly Shop co-owner Mike Marcum said. "We stop guiding, or we send less boats out, or we go to other places like the Missouri or Beaverhead that are definitely a little bit more obtainable and have more water."
Marcum says that the moisture from earlier in the year has helped keep business afloat, but these waves of warmth near the tail end of peak fishing seasons have become a troubling trend.
"Low, hot water has become the norm unfortunately," Marcum said. "We do have to conserve and protect our resources and follow along with these closures and restrictions the best we can."
There's currently no set date on when these restrictions will be lifted; it's all a matter of when temperatures lower to appropriate levels.
In the meantime, you can keep updated on river closure information at https://fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions/waterbody-closures.
