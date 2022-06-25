Hikers, runners join 'Pace Race' to support homeless youth programs

BUTTE, Mont. - A brisk Saturday morning in June without a cloud in the sky… the perfect conditions for a jog or a hike at the first annual Maud S Pace Race.
The narrow trails of Maud S Canyon near Butte's eastern ridge are a popular spot for local hikers, runners, and bikers to get in some exercise.
That's why it's the perfect place for the inaugural Maud S Pace Race, a twist on the standard racing format.
"A pace race is where you are challenged to do the race course as close as you can to a previous estimated time," explained Leo Heath of the Rotary Club of Butte, who also serves as chairman of the Maud S Pace Race.
But the race is more than just physical activity.
The Maud S Pace Race is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Butte in partnership with the assistance organization Action Inc.
Proceeds from the race will go toward Action Inc.'s homeless youth housing program, as well as keeping the Maud S Canyon trails in tip-top shape.
While the pace race may be new, Heath believes a project like this has staying power.
"I haven't seen a race of this type in Butte or in this area before, so we're kind of educating people as we go," Heath said. "We're hopeful that the people who come out today will like it enough to have others join them again next year."
If you weren't able to catch a spot in the race, but you still want to lend a hand to a good cause, all you've got to do is visit the Montana Rotary website and make a donation.
