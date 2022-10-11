BUTTE, Mont. -- Just like an Irish honey cream ale, the feeling is bittersweet--that's the only way to describe the closing of Uptown Butte's most iconic Irish store: Cavanaugh's County Celtic.
For the last 22 years, Cavanaugh's County Celtic has provided the Mining City with much of the Irish charm that the town proudly wears on its sleeve.
But after the passing of owner Monica Cavanaugh last year, her husband Jake has decided it's time to let a good thing go.
"I'm not a bookkeeper and I'm not a retailer," owner John "Jake" Cavanaugh said. "I put [the store] up for sale and sold it a couple times to have it fall through."
"It's just time to move on... do some fishing and hunting and golfing... just get out and enjoy my Montana," Cavanaugh said.
Cavanaugh's County Celtic will officially close its doors on Friday, Oct. 14. Until then, all the t-shirts, textiles, and trinkets inside are 80% off their original price.
As for the memories shared over the past two decades--well, you can't put a price on that.
"3-17 was always a big day... An Ri Ra every year was a wonderful time," Cavanaugh said. "Then we'd have a lot of toasts to the different clans and families, and dancing and singing in the upstairs and in the alley."
The next St. Patrick's Day will be the first without Cavanaugh's County Celtic this millennium. But the Irish spirit that Butte has built in the past 22 years is here to stay.
"I think they'll be OK," Cavanaugh said. "We have out Dublin Gulch Band. We have our Tiernan Dancers."
"There's still some Irish families with retail businesses in town," Cavanaugh continued. "Every street corner will have somebody with a shamrock for sale."
Everything must go at Cavanaugh's County Celtic by Friday; their hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., located at 131 W. Park St.
