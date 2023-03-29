BUTTE, Mont. -- The latest school shooting in Nashville is unfortunately just one of many, as nearly 400 similar school shooting events have taken place since the turn of century. But that's the sad reality.
"I was watching a slightly previous incident outside of Denver, and one of the students said, 'I'm no longer shocked--this has just become my way of life,'" Robin Bullock of Butte said. "It's heartbreaking to think that students think somehow that's an acceptable way of life."
Robin Bullock knows it better than anyone else, as her 11-year-old son Jeremy was shot and killed on the playground of Margaret Leary Elementary in Butte back in 1994.
But she believes that awareness and advocacy efforts from the community have helped prevent tragedies like that from happening ever again in Montana.
Bullock says that quick action at the legislative level to ban firearms on school premises, as well as continued yearly funding for mental health support and secure infrastructure and transportation, have translated into no school-shooting-related fatalities in Montana in the 29 years since then.
It's easy to question if these successes within the Treasure State can translate elsewhere; Bullock believes it already has.
"One group out of Polson talked about a 'Handle with Care' program that they'd instituted between law enforcement and the school district," Bullock said. "There were some police officers from Spokane in the audience, and they thought it was a great program and took it back to the state of Washington to implement."
The Jeremy Bullock Memorial Trust looks to continue to spread its message of keeping kids safe, as its annual Safe Schools Summit returns to Butte in August.
"[The Summit] will always be here, so long as there's a need," Bullock said.
