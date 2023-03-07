BUTTE, Mont. -- Some much-needed road repair appears to becoming to the Mining City next summer.
The Montana Department of Transportation is looking to resurface a number of city streets within Butte, in high-traffic locations such as Park Street and Grand Avenue.
The proposed project has already been funded with the federal Urban Pavement Preservation Program, and is expected to go into effect this fall before construction begins in summer 2024.
"This is light pavement preservation, and is intended to extend the useful life of the surface," preconstruction engineer Dave Gates said. "We have limited opportunity to really add anything different or major modifications to the roadway. This is aimed at surface preservation to keep good roads good."
"The traveling public can expect single-lane closures and some impacts to parking," Gates continued.
MDT is also looking for public comment on the proposal. You can reach out to Gates at his phone number, 406-494-9636, or leave feedback on the comment form page of MDT's website.
