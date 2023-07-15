Montana Folk Festival brings music, food, summer fun to Butte

BUTTE, Mont. -- Three days of fun in the sun, filled with music, music, and more music. It's not Woodstock; it's Butte, America's famous Montana Folk Festival.
It's well known that Butte is a melting pot of cultures, with strong roots from Ireland, China, and other heritages around the world.
It only makes since then that the Mining City's big summer celebration would honor that mix with over 50 performances across 21 different genres of music, including jazz, flamenco, and good ol' foot-stompin' country bluegrass.
"I think we feel very honored to be official representatives of old-time Appalachian music," said Brett Morris of the Blue Ridge Girls, a traditional Appalachian music/dance band from Virginia. "It's great to be able to get folks exposed to world music."
"I tell people that music is one of the last things left that will bring people together," Morris continued.
With stages on Granite Street, the Lexington Gardens, the Original Mineyard and more, you're bound to find something that you and thousands of others can bob your head to.
It's all free to enjoy, though there's plenty of food and memorabilia from local vendors to enhance the experience.
The Montana Folk Festival lands until midnight on Saturday, then runs from noon until 6 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information and for the full lineup of performers, visit the Montana Folk Festival website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.