BUTTE, Mont. -- The streets of Uptown may be serene for the time being, but in just a few short days, the Mining City will be rocking.
For three days in July every year, Butte turns into a music lover's paradise. The annual Montana Folk Festival returns this weekend, with the party starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 14 and finishing up at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 16.
The festival itself is free to attend, though there are plenty of food vendor options to indulge, and, of course, as much music as your ears could ever want to hear.
"This is basically a cultural event," festival technical director Bernie Shelton said. "Unlike most festivals you see around the country that just stick with one kind of music, we have 21 different genres of music."
"I tell people, if you don't like the band or genre of music at one stage, go to a different stage and you have a different genre," Shelton continued.
But an event of this grandeur is not easy to put together.
Volunteers have already been working around the clock to get streets, tents, and stages set up in time for the weekend.
And as the festival gets underway this Friday, the demand for helping hands is only going to increase.
"This wouldn't be a festival without the volunteers," Shelton said. "I know there's probably over 800 four-hour shifts involved with volunteers in this festival."
"We're looking for help to set this thing up, and we actually need a lot of helping taking it down," Shelton added. "That starts Sunday night right after the festival so we can get the streets open."
Shifts typically last about four hours, and the variety of volunteer options ranges from registration to stage crew to beverage sales and more.
In case you need some more incentive, volunteers get to go home with a free t-shirt and the organizers' everlasting gratitude.
If you're willing to dedicate just a few hours of your time to help keep Butte's best free festival free, you can sign up to volunteer at the Montana Folk Festival website's volunteer registration page.
You can also visit the main Montana Folk Festival website to learn more about the lineup of performers, locations, and schedule.
