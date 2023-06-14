BUTTE, Mont. -- As we recognize the 50 stars and 13 stripes of the American flag on Flag Day, it's a good time to remember the men and women who put their lives on the line to protect that flag.
And after the freedom they've provided, one Philipsburg woman has made it her mission to provide for them.
"My grandmother raised me, and she was in the army," Breane Lindvall said. "My brothers served, my uncles, all three of my grandfathers... so this is how I get to serve because I never served."
It's easy to tell how much this means to Breane Lindvall, someone who has seen the impacts that military combat can have firsthand, especially on women.
That's why she's giving back through Montana Grit Outdoors, a nonprofit that offers women veterans, first responders, and others with emotional support via guided hunts--an outlet to use their military skills in a way that provides their lives with purpose.
"It's also an opportunity to place them in a situation where they're uncomfortable, and they have to make a decision through that discomfort," Lindvall said. "That's where most of the growth is going to happen."
Just hear it from Meghan Malloy, a medical army veteran of 22 years who found it difficult to turn off the on switch and normalize to everyday life.
But an opportunity like Montana Grit Outdoors has helped her reconnect to here passions away from the service.
"It's hard maintaining that sense of direction and purpose, and connecting with people that understand the things you've been through," Malloy said. "One of the things that Breane and I both connected on was our absolute love for the outdoors, and being able to get out, and that healing aspect of it."
Montana Grit Outdoors hopes to provide its guided hunts for as many women vets as possible, and the currently fundraising for future efforts via ticket sales to their annual 'We Are the Bold' concert, headlined by Coffey Anderson, in Philipsburg on July 22.
You can learn more about Montana Grit Outdoors and how to get tickets for the upcoming concert fundraiser on their website and Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.