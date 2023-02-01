BUTTE, Mont. - With most local food drives taking place around the holiday season near Thanksgiving or Christmas, it's easy to forget that the need to feed hungry people lasts year-round. So, two Frontier Conference schools are challenging themselves to see if they "can."
The formerly full collection of the Montana Tech on-campus food pantry have dwindled down to semi-stocked shelves. From canned goods, to boxes of pasta, to hygiene products, the need doesn't stop when the holidays are over.
"In the past two years, we were filling up those shelves maybe once every two weeks," said food pantry committee chair Baylie Phillips. "Now, we're filling it one or two times a week."
"The need doesn't stop just depending on if it's a holiday or not," Phillips continued. "It's a year-round need for the food."
With the products getting low and most of the spring semester still to go, the food pantry needed a shot in the arm.
That's why Montana Tech has teamed up with Carroll College in Helena, which recently opened its own pantry, for the 'Can the Saints/Can the Diggers' food drive--a friendly competition between the rival schools to raise the most food in a two-week period.
In cooperation with local businesses, donation boxes can be found all around each campus and each community.
And the schools are hopeful that an event like this can help to diversify the selection, including more availability for frozen foods and other non-perishable items.
"A lot of what people bring in are the ramen noodles, mac-and-cheese packets, canned vegetables, and canned soup," Phillips said. "I'd like to see more [variety]... stuff to make breakfast, like oatmeal, is something that people don't think about."
"Even just getting a big variety of stuff in our shelves and getting them fully stocked back up would be fantastic," Phillips added.
If you want to help restore the pantry shelves to their former glory, you can donate up until the Carroll-Montana Tech basketball games on Thursday, Feb. 9. You'll be doing your part to help "can" the competition... and maybe your basketball team will do the same.
