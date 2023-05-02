Montana Tech hopeful that $31 million gift transforms face of Oredigger education

BUTTE, Mont. -- If you comb through Montana Tech's 123-year existence, you're not going to find many moments more historic than what transpired on campus last Tuesday.
Montana Tech's $31 million gift is not just the largest donation in Montana Tech history, it's the largest for any University of Montana system school--and it comes from the generosity of an alum.
1984 graduate Ryan Lance made his fortune as the chairman of ConocoPhillips, and he and his wife Lisa decided it was time to give back to the school that set him on the right path.
The main provision of the Lances' record-setting donation is that Montana Tech will establish a permanent scholarship of $4,000 for a number of in-state students, something that chancellor Les Cook described as crucial for keeping Montana's brightest minds in Montana for decades to come.
"It's an investment in students and obviously preparing them for successful lives," Cook said. "The hope is that we'll be able to keep those students here."
"It's contributing to the workforce of Montana and contributing to our economy," Cook said. "I think that investing in our own students is the best way to keep them here."
Additionally, Montana Tech's College of Mines and Engineering will officially adopt the Lance name--another change that Cook described as a rare honor.
Between this donation and some of the school's other successes in academics and athletics, 2023 is perhaps turning out to be Montana Tech's finest year yet.
"Our vision here is to be the institution of opportunity and innovation," Cook said. "Everything from the two Goldwater scholars a couple weeks ago, to our basketball team going to the [NAIA tournament], to this gift, as well as other gifts, they all support opportunity and enable us to be more innovative as we go forward."
The celebration will continue in September when the Lances and the board of regents are able to attend in person for a football weekend. That is also when the College of Mines and Engineering will officially receive its new name.
