BUTTE, Mont. -- The Mining City is digging into its blue-collar roots and leading the charge for bringing up the next generation of engineers.
Mining, smelting, and smithing are just a few of the topics on the schedule in Butte this week for 23 high school juniors and seniors looking to pursue a future in metallurgical and materials engineering.
This week's MET camp at Montana Tech is the first of its kind.
"As engineering students, it's one thing to see math problems and engineering problem solving on paper, but it's another things to see where you'll be working and how this stuff actually takes place on a massive scale," Montana Tech researcher Grant Wallace said of the camp.
With Montana Tech being one of just six schools in the United States to offer degrees in metallurgical and materials engineering, they're hopeful that a camp like this can raise interest and ultimately fill jobs in an industry that needs them filled.
"I think it's a great opportunity here because of where we're located, the history of Montana Tech, and the ties that our department has with both the mining industry and the materials world," Wallace said. "It's a great place to be able to spread your career through a wide variety of options."
The camp's reach is widespread, as students from as far as New York made the trip to the Mining City.
For those who couldn't make the camp but remain interested in other opportunities, Montana Tech is likely to host the camp again in the future, and the university offers a number of classes and internships n the metallurgical and material fields.
