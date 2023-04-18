BUTTE, Mont. -- When it comes to recognizing the country's top STEM students, no accolade is considered more prestigious than the Barry Goldwater Scholarship. And of the 413 awarded in 2023, two landed in Butte.
Montana Tech junior Koby Martin and Alyssa Plant are just the right choice, as they're perfectly representative of students who take their studies beyond the classroom to make a difference in their community.
Martin is a major in civil engineering, with his research on concrete consistency and hydraulic structures paving the way for bringing more efficient, sustainable energy to the Treasure State.
"I think a big part of being a Montanan is just loving the outdoors," Martin said. "As you drive throughout Montana, you see these big construction projects, big rivers with series of dams located on them."
"I think the impactfulness of civil engineering is never-ending," Martin continued. "I can look at different structures and say, 'Man, I hope to be part of that one day.'"
Plant, meanwhile, as her name implies, has her roots on the environmental side. Her work with drone technology has helped better our understanding of the oxygen and temperature deficiencies that fish face in local waterways.
"We love to be able to use our drones to look at the fish populations and determine why they are so low, even though there's been so much remediation done," Plant said.
"I get to go out in the field every day," Plant added. "[This room on campus] is my lab, technically, but my lab is really outside on the water."
Though Montana Tech's small overall enrollment of just over 2,000 undergraduates may be equal in size to other schools' entire engineering departments, both Martin and Plant are hopeful that receiving an honor like the Goldwater Scholarship shows others what Orediggers are able to accomplish.
"We have that repertoire of achieving these national accolades and then carrying it forward and showing the generations coming in that they can do it too," Martin said. "It's just a high honor, and I'm super proud to be a part of it."
Martin and Plant mark the fourth year in a row where at least one Montana Tech student has been awarded with the Goldwater Scholarship, and the first time that two Orediggers have earned it in the same calendar year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.