Montana waterways experience all-time low trout populations

BUTTE, Mont. -- The third Saturday in May has passed, and that means that fishing is open at lakes and rivers all across the state. But one of Montana's most popular catches may be a little bit harder to find.
After years of steady decline, brown trout populations are among their all-time lowest in popular waterways like the Big Hole River.
Upper Missouri Waterkeeper reports a drop of 1,200 fish per mile in the past decade, and low recruitment levels for young trout are likely to keep that trend in motion.
A variety of different environmental factors may have contributed to this decrease, including chances in precipitation, bacterial blooms, and other pressures.
But conversation groups like the Big Hole Watershed Committee are less concerned about placing blame and more concerned about bringing potential solutions to action in order to save local economies.
"Our small towns are dependent on two industries: ranching and recreation," Big Hole Watershed Committee executive director Pedro Marques said. "I feel for all the local shops, restaurants, lodges, and everyone that takes a hit when visitors see low trout numbers, and maybe reschedule their trip, or cancel their trip, or choose to go somewhere else."
In terms of possible fixes, Marques mentioned soil catchments and other strategies that have worked in prior situation, but stressed frustration over inaction, citing a lack of communication over specific areas of need and the willingness of various parties to put potential projects to the test.
"We need willing landowners to help us identify systems that are not functioning at their highest potential in terms of water availability and water quality," Marques said. "Show us where these places are, and we have a long track record of being able to find the right funding source to fix that problem."
If you are planning on heading out to the rivers to do some fishing, the best advice is to be careful. The majority of waterways are fast-flowing and rather cold after a snow-filled winter. Look out for any announcements from officials on if rivers become too dangerous for recreation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.