DILLON, Mont. -- Wednesday marked a momentous day in the history of Montana Western Bulldogs football and for the town of Dillon as a whole, as a groundbreaking ceremony commemorated the official start of construction for the brand-new Bulldog Sports & Activities Complex.
While Vigilante Field has served as the home for Bulldogs football since 1949, it was time for a change--one that's been in the works for at least 30 years.
"I played here in the early '90s," Montana Western football coach Ryan Nourse said. "None of this where we're standing was here, it was just farmland."
"We talked about it then, and it's been on the master plan for decades and decades and decades," Nourse continued.
Those years and years of talk are finally coming to fruition, as a multi-million-dollar fundraising effort is turning the dream of a new state-of-the-art home for Montana Western football into a reality.
As such, Western will join the rest of the Frontier Conference in having an on-campus field, resulting in a closer-to-home option for fans, as well as additional training amenities and a safer surface for players.
With completion of the project expected by late summer, it'll be ready just in time for the 100th season of Montana Western football.
"The fact that we're going to get to watch those kids take the field next year in 2024 is going to be the most beautiful thing for all us," UM Western senior lineman Tanner Harrell said. "It's going to bring a huge smile to my face and every other member in the community's face."
As the university looks to raise an extra $1 million during the final stretch, the hope is to turn the 1,500-seat stadium into a facility that the entire community can use for concerts, sporting events, and other activities.
And you can bet that every one of those 1,500 seats will be filled when Bulldog football kicks off inside for the first time.
"I think folks weren't so certain that we could do this, and we did," Nourse said. "It'll be an awesome day. We'll play to win."
