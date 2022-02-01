Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. A brief period of intense snow and gusty easterly winds will develop this evening. Areas of blowing snow and icy roadways will impact travel conditions. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...Until 3 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&