BUTTE, Mont. -- A historic motorsports store in Butte has a new owner from out of town. But those worried that the store will lose its Mining City flair won't have to fret.
Staack's Motorsports has been owned and operated by Ed Staack for nearly 50 years. From motor repair, to auto repair, to motorsports vehicle sales, Staack's has been through a lot change in the past five decades, and it's about to undergo another with new ownership.
Ed and son Brian Staack were looking to sell after years of operating one of the most successful motorsport vehicle dealers in the nation. They got their buyer in the form of Maverick Motorsports, which is based in Missoula.
But just because ownership is changing hands to an outsider doesn't mean the storied business will lose its Butte focus. If anything, it's just the opposite.
"We plan on adding more staff to Butte and making Butte our admin center," said Brent Gyuricza, the managing owner of Maverick Motorsports. "We're hoping to build the Butte store to the point where it is helping run the Missoula store, not vice versa."
For those worried about how outsider buying may impact the Butte economy, especially for a business of such history, the Butte Chamber of Commerce says it's only a positive.
Executive director Stephanie Sorini says, while supporting local buyers is a primary goal, any kind of buyer that keeps business flowing and growing in the Mining City is welcome with open arms.
"That's how we're going to continue to grow is when people put up their businesses for sale," Sorini said. "Whether it's someone locally who buys it--and we hope that it is someone locally--but if it it someone from out of the area, we welcome them into the business community, and we appreciate their investment in Butte."
And while the change at Staack's is just a matter of retirement, Sorini added that, in other situations, outside buyers often save local businesses from closing down otherwise.
While Staack's will be changing its name to "Maverick Motorsports" to reflect the new ownership, it'll keep a little bit of that Butte touch, as it will also adopt the subtitle "Built on Stack's Ingenuity."
