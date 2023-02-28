New public land near Anaconda to provide conservation, recreation opportunities

ANACONDA, Mont. -- For all you hunters, campers, and adventurers who can't get enough of the great outdoors in Southwest Montana, but wish you had a little more space to enjoy it, you're in luck--and so are the animals that call that area home.
Last year, the Montana Land Board approved a purchase of 829 acres worth of land just south of Anaconda. Known as the Willow Creek addition, this previously privately-owned property will go public, as the newest part of the Mount Haggin Wildlife Management Area nearby.
As Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks says, the additional acreage will prove especially helpful for conservation efforts, keeping the local deer, elk, and other wildlife populations going strong through the tough winter months.
"In a winter like what we're have right now with extreme weather conditions, it can really make life hard on wildlife," FWP communication manager Morgan Jacobsen said. "So, having more space set aside for wildlife to help them in all seasons is really beneficial."
The extra elbow room also comes with the added benefit of more recreational opportunities, including camping, fishing, and hunting.
That brings more traffic to nearby businesses like the Sugar Loaf Lodge, as well as more happy faces enjoying the outdoor beauty that Montana has to offer.
"It brings a smile to my heart when I watched little kids sled down [nearby] hills because I did that when I was a young kid, and I remember how important that was and the feeling it brought me," Sugar Loaf Lodge owner Jay Winfield said.
"This is a recreational paradise, and it doesn't matter what season we're in--it provides those recreational opportunities," Winfield continued.
Regulations within the Willow Creek addition will fall in line with the rest of the Mount Haggin WMA, meaning the land will officially open to the public starting in May.
